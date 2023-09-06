Ballon d’Or 2023: Who are the nominees?

The Ballon d’Or 2023 nominees have officially been announced. Check them all out right here on TBR Football.

The Ballon’d’Or is probably the pinnacle of a player’s individualistic career. It’s the one that everyone wants to win, but only the top names in world football will ever hold the honour.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane have all done so on the past – but who will be lucky enough to take home this year’s honour?

Well, the list of players below are one step closer, with the nominees officially announced.

Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Ballon d’Or 2023 Nominees

Below you can find the full list of nominees, these were revealed on the 6th of September 2023.

André Onana – Manchester United/Cameroon

Josko Gvardiol – Manchester City/Croatia

Karim Benzema – Al Ittihad

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich/Germany

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool/Egypt

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid/England

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal/England

Randal Kolo Muani – Paris Saint-Germain/France

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City/Belgium

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City/Portugal

Emiliano Martínez – Aston Villa/Argentina

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli/Georgia

Rúben Dias – Manchester City/Portugal

Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan/Italy

Erling Haaland – Manchester City/Norway

Yassine Bounou – Al Hilal/Morocco

Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal/Norway

Julián Álvarez – Manchester City/Argentina

Ilkay Gündogan – Barcelona/Germany

Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid/Brazil

Lionel Messi – Inter Miami/Argentina

Rodri – Manchester City/Spain

Lautaro Martínez – Inter Milan/Argentina

Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid/France

Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona/Poland

Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain/France

Kim Min-jae – Napoli/South Korea

Victor Osimhen – Napoli/Nigeria

Luka Modric – Real Madrid/Croatia

Harry Kane – Bayern Munich/England

Photo by Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

There can only be one winner… who will it be?

When does the Ballon d’Or take place?

You can find out the winner on October the 30th 2023. Who will be this year’s victor?