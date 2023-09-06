Ballon d’Or 2023: Who are the nominees?

The Ballon d’Or 2023 nominees have officially been announced. Check them all out right here on TBR Football.
The Ballon’d’Or is probably the pinnacle of a player’s individualistic career. It’s the one that everyone wants to win, but only the top names in world football will ever hold the honour.
The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane have all done so on the past – but who will be lucky enough to take home this year’s honour?
Well, the list of players below are one step closer, with the nominees officially announced.
Ballon d’Or 2023 Nominees
Below you can find the full list of nominees, these were revealed on the 6th of September 2023.
André Onana – Manchester United/Cameroon
Josko Gvardiol – Manchester City/Croatia
Karim Benzema – Al Ittihad
Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich/Germany
Mohamed Salah – Liverpool/Egypt
Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid/England
Bukayo Saka – Arsenal/England
Randal Kolo Muani – Paris Saint-Germain/France
Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City/Belgium
Bernardo Silva – Manchester City/Portugal
Emiliano Martínez – Aston Villa/Argentina
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli/Georgia
Rúben Dias – Manchester City/Portugal
Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan/Italy
Erling Haaland – Manchester City/Norway
Yassine Bounou – Al Hilal/Morocco
Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal/Norway
Julián Álvarez – Manchester City/Argentina
Ilkay Gündogan – Barcelona/Germany
Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid/Brazil
Lionel Messi – Inter Miami/Argentina
Rodri – Manchester City/Spain
Lautaro Martínez – Inter Milan/Argentina
Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid/France
Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona/Poland
Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain/France
Kim Min-jae – Napoli/South Korea
Victor Osimhen – Napoli/Nigeria
Luka Modric – Real Madrid/Croatia
Harry Kane – Bayern Munich/England
There can only be one winner… who will it be?
When does the Ballon d’Or take place?
You can find out the winner on October the 30th 2023. Who will be this year’s victor?