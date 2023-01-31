Leeds Transfers: Ayoze Perez set for £30m La Liga move after links











Leeds United have had a relatively quiet deadline day but there is some news to bring their fans, with reports of Ayoze Perez signing for Real Betis.

According to The Telegraph (4:42pm), Perez is set to seal a £30m transfer from Leicester to Betis.

For Leeds, it will be of interest due to loose links to the Leicester man yesterday. Journalist Ben Jacobs had claimed Perez was one for Leeds fans to keep an eye on as the window drew on.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

However, it now looks like the former Newcastle man is set to sign on in La Liga. Leicester would end up using the funds to come back to Leeds though, with links to Jack Harrison recently.

Leeds are believed to want to keep Harrison. But with hours of the window to go, Leicester might well use the funds from the sale of Perez to move for the Englishman.

TBR’s View: Leicester might have time for Harrison

£30m for Ayoze Perez is a good old transfer fee. The Foxes are spending some of it on Harry Souttar but that doesn’t mean they’ll be done in the window.

There is enough time for them to get a deal done for Jack Harrison. The talk has been often enough that there might well be something in the news.

Harrison is doing well with Leeds again. But should Leicester stump up the money, then a late deal could happen.