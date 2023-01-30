Leeds transfer news: Ayoze Perez could be last-minute target for Jesse Marsch











Leeds United could now make a late move to sign Leicester City attacker Ayoze Perez before the January transfer window closes.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who spoke to Give Me Sport about the Spaniard’s future.

Ayoze Perez looks set to leave Leicester this month, with several clubs interested in signing the 29-year-old.

A week ago, it looked as if Perez was set for a loan to Real Betis for the rest of the season.

Marca then reported that the deal had collapsed, and instead Villarreal had swooped in.

Since Leicester spent £30m to sign Perez back in 2019, his form has never really lived up to expectations.

His best season for the Foxes came just after arriving at the King Power Stadium, scoring eight goals and providing four assists.

Perez’s minutes have quickly diminished since then, and his season he’s started just three games.

The arrival of Tete on loan yesterday may spell the end of Perez’s time at Leicester, and Leeds United could now pounce.

Leeds United may consider late Perez move

Jacobs provided an update on Perez’s future to Give Me Sport, stating: “I think that one name to keep an eye on, potentially, could be Ayoze Perez.

“He hasn’t done well at Leicester but proved that, if given a run of form, he could be valuable to a Premier League club from his Newcastle days.”

The £45,000-a-week attacker has found the back of the net just once this season, in a Carabao Cup tie against MK Dons.

Leeds have plenty of exciting attackers at their disposal, including new club-record signing Georginio Rutter.

What they don’t have in abundance is experience, something Perez may be able to offer them.

The likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Rutter are brilliant but have very few senior games under their belts in the Premier League.

Although it would be hard to see Perez start ahead of them on current form, he could be very useful behind-the-scenes.

Perez’s contract expires in six months, and so Leicester are likely to want him sold permanently in the next few days.

Leeds United could make a low offer for Perez to see if they will accept it, but a loan move makes more sense on their part.

