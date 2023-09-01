‘Aware’: PL club know Tottenham want to sign their ‘fantastic’ player at the last minute – journalist

Tottenham are keeping on with their attempts to sign new players as the window ticks to a close at 11pm tonight.

Spurs have made some big moves this summer already. They have signed the likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven to improve the first XI.

They are also set to sign Brennan Johnson today, providing his medical is completed in time.

And according to reports emerging tonight, Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah could also end up being a Tottenham player.

Chelsea aware Tottenham want to sign Trevoh Chalobah

According to the Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law this evening, Chelsea are now aware of Tottenham interest in Chalobah.

The young defender had been the subject of interest from Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest today but both deals have not happened.

Taking to X tonight, though, Law has now said that Chelsea have an awareness of Tottenham being keen on Chalobah.

The ‘fantastic‘ Chalobah has dipped down the pecking order a tad at Chelsea and like so many at the club, he could be sold for the right money.

It remains to be seen if Spurs would make a concrete permanent bid or a loan offer for Chalobah.