After Brennan Johnson, Tottenham have just made a bid to sign ‘unreal’ player today

After sealing a deal for Brennan Johnson, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly just tabled a bid to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a move to sign the 23-year-old England midfielder over the last few days, and if GiveMeSport are to be believed now, Ange Postecoglou’s side have just submitted their first offer to land him.

Tottenham have made a bid to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea

Tottenham and Chelsea hardly ever do transfer business with each other, but that could change in the next few hours.

Spurs have had a good deadline day so far, with reports revealing that Brennan Johnson is on his way to North London to undergo a medical and complete his move.

That would be a solid way to round off a great transfer window for Tottenham, but what would be even better is if they signed one more player.

Conor Gallagher could be that man, and the report claims that Spurs have just tabled a £40 million bid to sign the midfielder from Chelsea.

Daniel Levy has reportedly constructed the deal in a way that £35 million of the above fee will be paid up front, with the remaining £5 million due in potential add-ons.

However, the report claims Chelsea want more money and are set to reject this offer.

It remains to be seen if Spurs will go back in with a better bid to sign the ‘unreal‘ Blues midfielder before the window shuts tonight.