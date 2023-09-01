It wouldn’t be deadline day without a bit of late drama at Tottenham.

Indeed, Spurs always seem to leave something late, and this year has been no different.

With Brennan Johnson reportedly set to join, Spurs are still looking into other options, and according to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have just made a move for Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah on loan.

This could be exactly what Spurs need.

Tottenham have been looking for a new defender and a new midfielder – hence the links to Lloyd Kelly and Conor Gallagher today, so why not get a player who can play both roles?

Chalobah would be just what the doctor ordered at Spurs. A homegrown player who provides depth in two key positions.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for Premier League

Of course, getting this deal done may not be easy.

As Romano says, Nottingham Forest are currently in talks over a permanent move, and Chelsea would probably want some cash through the door rather than a loan deal, and with a potential £25m move on the table, a switch to the City Ground could be more likely.

On top of that, Chelsea and Spurs very rarely do business with one another. The two clubs are the bitterest of rivals both on and off the pitch, and the Blues won’t be in any sort of rush to do Spurs a favour.

With that being said, an approach has been made, and it would appear as though there could be a late unexpected arrival at Tottenham.