Ange calls up ‘terrific’ 6ft 5in talent to Tottenham training pre-Luton

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has been putting his Spurs players through their paces ahead of their early Premier League kickoff on Saturday.

The Lilywhites can go top of the Premier League table if they beat Luton away in the day’s 12:30pm BST kickoff.

If everything goes well – that is, Tottenham win and the Arsenal v Manchester City game ends in a draw – Spurs would remain top through the international break.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Not only is Postecoglou doing well with his senior players, but there are two very talented academy stars now in and around the first team.

Alfie Dorrington could be spotted in the video of Spurs’ latest training session on YouTube.

Around 3 minutes 20 seconds in, the 18-year-old is seen walking around on the Hotspur Way pitch.

‘Terrific young defender’

Dorrington looks like an exciting talent and has earned rave reviews from the likes of Alasdair Gold.

The football.london journalist, speaking on a Q&A earlier this week, says the 18-year-old Spurs gem is a “terrific young defender”.

Dorrington has been at Tottenham for five years and has quickly risen through the ranks into the Under-21s.

This season, the 6ft 5in defender (Superhotspur) has made five Premier League 2 appearances – registering an assist – and one EFL Trophy outing.

Tottenham’s Under-21s have won all their games this season, with Dorrington missing just one. He has also helped his side keep four of their five clean sheets.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

It’ll be exciting to see how Dorrington and fellow academy star Jamie Donley progress this season and beyond.

Will an EFL loan await next season? Or could they even go into the first team right away? Let’s see.