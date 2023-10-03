‘Superstar’ striker who was once on trial at Celtic now named as the best prospect in world football 

Football fans all love a transfer near-miss story, don’t we? You know the ones. The ones that when a player rejects your club but then goes on to flop at his new club? Yeah, those ones.

But what about the stories where it’s a classic tale of ‘the one that got away’? We hate those, right? And Celtic will be kicking themselves after a report this morning labelled Evan Ferguson as one of the hottest prospects in world football.

And the reason? Ferguson was on trial at Celtic in 2022 but opted to sign for Brighton and develop his career at The Seagulls. Labelled then as a superstar, the youngster was already making a name for himself.

But even more frustrating for Celtic, Ferguson has just been named in the Scouted50 list of top talents in world football. In fact, Ferguson is so highly rated he was named as the number one top prospect.

Evan Ferguson’s explanation of why he turned down Celtic is a familiar story

After signing for Brighton, Ferguson explained why he decided to turn Celtic. Speaking to the local media, the youngster said [Sussex Live], “I have been on a trial to a few clubs but that [Liverpool] was the main one [other than Brighton].

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

“I was on trial with Manchester United, Celtic, and Everton. I think from the outside it was obvious to see that [pathway] and most of the managers here have given chances to young players.”

How often have Celtic fans heard that same word trotted out every time a youngster decides to leave the club? A ‘pathway’.

So often over the past few seasons has the lack of a pathway to the Celtic first team been used as a reason by young players who have decided to leave the club. It is deeply frustrating and this latest one will have the fans kicking themselves that Ferguson’s talent wasn’t spotted and recognised at the club.

Tipped to be sold for ‘millions and millions and millions‘ by Gus Poyet, Ferguson clearly has a bright future in the game. Unfortunately, it won’t ever be at Celtic.

