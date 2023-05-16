At last minute, 'unbelievable' player now could join Leeds United if they stay up











Leeds United have now joined the race to sign Liverpool midfielder James Milner this summer.

A report from the Daily Mail suggests that the club are eyeing a dramatic return to his boyhood club for the 37-year-old.

James Milner looks set to be one of the many casualties of a clearout at Anfield at the end of the season.

The veteran midfielder’s role at the club has diminished this season, mainly being used as a substitute.

It’s fair to say his Premier League career looks set to be extended though.

Brighton have been closely linked with Milner, and his old teammate Adam Lallana has been trying to convince him to move to the south coast.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Given the youthful nature of their squad, it would be a sensible move for all parties.

However, Leeds are now eyeing a move to bring Milner back to Elland Road this summer.

The ‘unbelievable’ midfielder could end up finishing his incredible career exactly where it started.

There’s something very romantic about the thought of Milner playing for his boyhood club again.

The current squad have a job to do first to allow the move to potentially happen.

Leeds eye summer move for Milner

The report states that Brighton are currently leading the way to sign Milner, but Leeds are also interested.

Premier League survival is essential for Milner to even consider the move.

Milner was just 16 years old when Terry Venables handed him a league debut in 2002.

The teenager went on play 51 times for Leeds before being sold to Newcastle United.

Twenty-one years later, Milner has gone on to make 600 Premier League appearances.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Milner’s decision this summer between Brighton and Leeds might come to using his heart or his head.

Brighton are in a much better position right now and offers him the chance to be a senior figure at a club on the up.

Leeds on the other hand are fighting tooth and nail to stay in the top flight.

They do also have a young squad and a group of youngsters who just won the Premier League 2 Division 2 title.

Milner could end up helping some of the club’s youngsters make the same journey into the first team that he did all those years ago.

Show all