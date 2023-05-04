Report: Adam Lallana has now convinced 'unbelievable' player to leave Liverpool this summer











James Milner is seemingly set to sign for Brighton this summer, and Adam Lallana played a part in getting this deal to happen.

It was reported by Sky Sports on Wednesday that a deal was close between Brighton and the Liverpool midfielder, and they noted that Milner was impressed by how Roberto De Zerbi treated the elder statesmen at The Amex.

Now, it is reported by 90Min that Adam Lallana was actually a key player in this deal, helping to convince Milner to swap Liverpool for Brighton.

Of course, back in 2020, Lallana made this exact switch and he hasn’t looked back since.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Lallana may not be at the peak of his powers these days, but he’s treated with a lot of respect at Brightion where he remains an important player to this day.

Sadly, with a midfield revamp on the horizon at Liverpool, Milner was set to be pushed to the fringes of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, but now, he’ll be hoping to slot into a similar role to Lallana at Brighton.

Described as ‘unbelievable’ by Paul Merson recently, Milner still has plenty to offer any team in the Premier League, and with Brighton’s squad packed full of young players, having a consummate role model like Milner in the side will be a massive boost as The Seagulls continue to try and upset the status quo in the Premier League.

This deal is set to go through this summer, and who knows? Perhaps the ageless Milner still have one career resurgence left in him – he’s still one of the fittest players in the Premier League and we really wouldn’t put it past him.

They say that Father Time is undefeated, but he’s having a tough time in dispatching of Milner, that’s for sure.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

