Leeds interested in Premier League star who's already said he'd love to join them











Leeds United are now reportedly interested in re-signing James Milner, just three years after the Liverpool star admitted he’d love to return to Elland Road.

That’s according to 90 Min, who claim that Milner is attracting interest from Leeds, Brighton and Everton ahead of the summer.

Milner’s current deal with Liverpool is set to run until the end of the campaign and despite the fact he’ll turn 38 next year, he looks set to continue playing at the highest level.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Of course, the veteran midfielder came through the ranks at Leeds over 20 years ago, before sealing a switch to Newcastle back in 2004.

But Milner has already admitted that he would love to return to his boyhood club in an interview with The Sportsman back in 2019.

Milner would love Leeds return

“It would be amazing to play for Leeds again but no one from the club has ever contacted me about that,” he said.

“People talk about my age and that I’m getting on, and could I continue after Liverpool, but I don’t think I’m typical physically for my age.”

Now, it seems that Leeds do hold an interest in bringing Milner back to Elland Road, but they could face an uphill battle to do so.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

90 Min claims that Brighton believe they are close to reaching an agreement to with Milner to sign him on a free transfer this summer.

The outlet also notes that Leeds, Everton and Nottingham Forest would like the Liverpool star to wait until the summer to make his decision.

Of course, all three clubs face an uncertain future as they could be relegated from the Premier League this year.

But if Leeds do avoid the drop, it seems they will attempt to sign Milner on a free transfer.

It seems highly unlikely that he would agree to the move if Leeds end up in the Championship and Brighton seem to be the front-runners for his signature at the moment.

Nevertheless, Milner has admitted that he loves the club and is clearly keen on the idea of a return one day. But whether that materialises or not remains to be seen.

Show all