‘At 2am’: Report shares late-night Harry Kane update for Tottenham fans

Harry Kane has finally left Tottenham Hotspur and joined Bayern Munich in what is a record deal for both clubs.

The last 48 hours have been crazy for Spurs fans. They’ve gone through all sorts of emotions after Daniel Levy accepted the Bundesliga champions’ bid for his star man, and it looks like it’s finally done.

The Independent shared the latest late last night.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Harry Kane has completed his move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich

Tottenham fans woke up yesterday to the news that Harry Kane had been given permission to fly to Germany to complete his move to Bayern Munich.

However, it was not as straightforward as that.

As the England skipper got in a car and drove towards Stansted airport, he was reportedly told that his permission had been ‘revoked’, and he had to stay put until further instructions.

Kane was left stranded for a while as Bayern and Tottenham continued to negotiate the final details of the deal. Daniel Levy wanted more money and the German champions finally obliged.

Spurs gave Kane the green light and he flew to Munich. He went straight to undergo medical tests, which took quite a long time. He completed that late in the night and the deal was done.

The report claims Kane signed his Bayern Munich contract ‘at 2am’, making his £120 million move official. An announcement is expected at some point today.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He could win a trophy today

Harry Kane could end up doing what he set out to do less than 24 hours after leaving Tottenham – win a trophy.

Despite being one of the best strikers in world football for the better part of the last decade, the Englishman is yet to win any silverware in his career.

That will almost definitely change at Bayern – it could well happen today.

The Bundesliga giants take on RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup this evening, and Bayern are doing everything they can to have Kane ready by then. If they can hand him his debut, there’s every chance he’ll win his first-ever trophy today.