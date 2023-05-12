'Astonishing' speedster may not join Arsenal now... because of Lionel Messi - journalist











Arsenal may end up missing out on Moussa Diaby this summer because of PSG superstar Lionel Messi.

The Bayer Leverkusen winger has been on the Gunners’ radar for months now. He is a fantastic player, and there’s a big chance he’ll leave Xabi Alonso’s side before the start of next season.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign him this summer, but Lionel Messi and PSG could ruin the deal for Mikel Arteta’s side, claims Dean Jones on GiveMeSport.

Arsenal target Moussa Diaby could replace Lionel Messi at PSG

Arsenal will be on the market this summer to sign a new right-winger to act as a backup as well as provide competition to Bukayo Saka next season.

The Gunners have been linked with plenty of names over the last few weeks, but Moussa Diaby may just be the most exciting name of them all.

The Frenchman has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions for Leverkusen this season, and it is expected that he will leave the club this summer.

Reports have claimed that Arsenal have a serious interest in Diaby, but Jones believes PSG could swoop in and lure him away to replace Messi in the coming months.

The journalist said: “One of the problems with Messi leaving PSG this summer is that it might strengthen their desire to sign Diaby, and that would be bad news for the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle who have looked closely at that situation.

“In recent times, we have started to see and hear about changes to the philosophy of PSG when it comes to signings and when Messi does leave, I don’t think it’ll be a case of replacing him with another superstar, I think it will be a situation where they look to sign talent of Diaby’s type.

“There has been a level of interest there for some time but the conditions for him to arrive just haven’t been right and I do wonder if that now changes. He was born in Paris and contacts I speak to in France keep telling me about the fact they’re finding more players with that home connection is an important aspect of how they move forward.”

TBR View:

PSG will definitely be on the market for a new attacker this summer to replace Messi.

The Argentine is all set to leave Paris on a free transfer and that stance is unlikely change, especially after he was suspended for going away to Saudi Arabia recently.

The ‘astonishing‘ Moussa Diaby, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal for months now, is a fantastic option for them, and they can easily afford to sign him as well.

That complicates things for Arsenal, who may not be able to match PSG’s offer for him.

