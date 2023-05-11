Journalist claims Arsenal face competition for 'astonishing' attacker











Arsenal are interested in Bundesliga attacker Moussa Diaby, but the latest reports suggest that they will face tough competition from Paris Saint-Germain for the attacker.

Journalist Simon Collings reported that Arsenal are likely to face competition from PSG if they move for Diaby over the course of the summer.

Their interest in the Bayer Leverkusen winger dates back to January. Meanwhile, the summer represents the “best time” for them to sell the £65million-rated ace.

The Gunners are hoping to keep their key players and bulk up the squad with some summer additions. This is so that they can continue to compete at the top.

(Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Arsenal face competition for Moussa Diaby

The “astonishing” talent is a delight to watch on the wing in the Bundesliga. He has 49 goals and 49 assists in his 167 appearances for Leverkusen and this is a great return.

Arsenal already have some exciting talent on the wings in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. With them battling in multiple competitions next season, including the Champions League, they need to make sure they have quality in depth.

Bringing Diaby to the club would be a great coup. The ‘astonishing‘ long-term target would add that much-need quality in depth to the attack that the club need.

Arsenal will be able to sign a lot of high quality players this summer should they do so. This is due to the fact that they surprisingly battled for the Premier League title this campaign.

No doubt this is a very exciting summer for the club and for fans. They need to make sure they keep this momentum going and that it is not just a one-season fluke.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)