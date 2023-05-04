Report: Arsenal have a 'serious interest' in 23-year-old attacker who is even faster than Erling Haaland











Arsenal have a serious interest in Moussa Diaby heading into the summer transfer window.

Diaby is reportedly one of the Gunners’ top attacking targets ahead of next season according to The Daily Mail.

As we know, Arsenal have been in the market for some serious backup for Bukayo Saka for quite some time now after bids for the likes of Raphinha over the past year, and now, it looks as though they’re keen on getting Diaby in to fill that role.

The French winger has been utterly exceptional for Bayer Leverkusen over the past two seasons. He hit double figures in terms of both goals and assists last season, and with nine goals and seven assists already this term, he’s on course to hit that mark once again.

Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Much like Bukayo Saka, Diaby is a left-footed winger who operates on the right side, using his ability to cut inside to bamboozle defenders and get shots away.

Diaby is a brilliant creator and a fantastic finisher, but the one thing that truly stands out about the 23-year-old is his pace.

Indeed, Diaby is absolutely electric. He’s one of the quickest players in Europe and according to The Speed Database, he’s actually slightly quicker than Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian is undoubtedly one of the fastest footballers on the planet right now, but his top speed this season of 22.39 mp/h is slightly bettered by Diaby’s 22.43 mp/h – and that is a frightening prospect.

As a backup for Saka, the prospect of Diaby coming off the bench late in games and getting at defences with his pace is mouth-watering, and you can’t help but get excited about this potential move.

Of course, this isn’t a deal that will come cheaply, but if Arsenal are serious about competing next season they have to splash the cash.

Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

Show all