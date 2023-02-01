Aston Villa transfer news: Nico Williams now a summer transfer target, Unai Emery is a big fan











Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has already added Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams to his summer wish list.

The Athletic have reported that Aston Villa are already planning for next season just as the January window closes.

Emery acted early during the winter window, bringing in two new players.

Alex Moreno has stepped straight into the first team at left-back after arriving from Real Betis.

Meanwhile, there are high hopes for young forward Jhon Duran after being signed from Chicago Fire.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Emery is expected to be the perfect manager to unleash Duran’s potential over the next few seasons.

Aston Villa are a very ambitious club, and will be looking to kick on from what’s likely to be a mid-table finish this season.

There’s plenty of cash available, and the squad is starting to take shape.

Emery now wants Nico Williams to join Aston Villa in the summer, and he could be a fantastic signing.

Emery wants Williams at Villa

The report from The Athletic suggests that, ‘Emery remains an admirer of Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and will consider a move for him in the summer.’

The £43m winger showed glimpses of his talent at the World Cup in Qatar with Spain.

His brother, Inaki, chose to represent Ghana, but the Spanish FA snapped up Nico before they had the chance.

Nico has risen through the ranks at Athletic Bilbao, and is now a nailed-on starter at the club.

He’s only recorded three goals and four assists this season, but has shown bags of potential.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Williams in recent months.

The 20-year-old is only going to keep improving as he continues playing more senior minutes.

His former under-21 coach Luis De La Fuente taking over Spain’s senior side should help keep him in the squad too.

Emery will know how important it is to continue improving Villa’s attacking options, and Williams could be one of the solutions.

Bilbao will likely demand a big fee for the winger, but that shouldn’t be a problem for the Villains.

Show all