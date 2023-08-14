Aston Villa target sends message to Tyrone Mings after he suffers awful injury

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has sent a message to Aston Villa star Tyrone Mings after suffering an awful injury against Newcastle United.

Mings posted on his Instagram for the very first time to share a message with Aston Villa’s fans.

Aston Villa confirmed today that Tyrone Mings has suffered a significant knee injury.

A statement read: “The England international was stretchered off from the field after damaging his knee during the first half of Villa’s match at Newcastle United on Saturday.

“The defender has undergone scans and will, unfortunately, require surgery ahead of a lengthy rehabilitation process.”

It’s a terrible start to the campaign for Unai Emery and arguably worse news than their 5-1 defeat on Saturday.

Villa had gone behind twice before Mings went down after a tussle with Alexander Isak.

It was immediately clear that he was in a great amount of discomfort and after five minutes of treatment on the pitch and he was then replaced by new signing Pau Torres.

Harry Maguire has sent his international teammate Mings a message after his injury was confirmed.

The £30m-rated defender could end up being Mings’s teammate after being linked with a move to Villa Park.

Maguire sends Mings message after injury

The Villa centre-back posted on Instagram and said: “I’ve come back before & I’ll come back again…”

Diego Carlos wished him a “Speedy recovery!”, while John McGinn and Kortney Hause wished him the best.

Harry Maguire sent a love heart emoji to Mings but may now benefit from his injury this summer.

It’s become clear that Maguire doesn’t have a future at Manchester United this season.

He’s been stripped of the captaincy and spent much of last season on the bench.

West Ham have been linked with Maguire as they look to spend the money raised from selling Declan Rice.

However, Aston Villa now need another centre-back going into this season, especially with European football to concentrate on alongside their domestic campaign.

Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos and Pau Torres can provide cover for now, but if they pick up another injury they could be in real trouble.

Maguire would be an astute addition and needs to resurrect his career after a tough spell at Old Trafford.