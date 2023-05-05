Aston Villa plot swoop for £67m Arsenal target deemed 'one of the best of his generation'











Aston Villa are interested in bolstering their attack by signing Serie A forward and reported Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic.

Marca reports that Villa want to make a very top level competitive team and they are willing to put in a lot of money to improve their squad.

Vlahovic, one of the most dangerous young forwards in world football, appears to be on Unai Emery’s radar.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been offered the chance to sign the Juventus striker by his agents, per Tuttomercatoweb.

And Gazzetta dello Sport previously claimed Arsenal hold the biggest interest in Vlahovic in England.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly a huge fan of the Serbia international forward.



As we look to see what happens in the summer, it looks like the Villans scouts are already looking to strengthen the squad at Villa Park.

Aston Villa and Arsenal interested in Vlahovic

The “lightning quick” forward has got an exceptional goalscoring record. He has managed to score 92 goals in 215 appearances.

He has earned massive praise, with some calling him “ridiculous” and Kylian Mbappe saying he’s “one of the best in his generation”.

Aston Villa have an exceptional striker in Ollie Watkins. He has 14 goals in 32 Premier League appearances.

It would be absolutely terrifying if the club also had Vlahovic at the club.

It would be a huge statement of intent, and would probably only happen if Villa manage to qualify for Europe.

It’s looking a bit touch-and-go at the moment, and they need to stay at their best if they want it to happen.

Aston Villa are now competing with the big six. This upcoming transfer window will be one of the most important in recent years.

Villa have wealthy owners and a good manager. There is no doubt that they can go on to compete with some of the biggest clubs in England.

It’ll be interesting to see whether they can go toe to toe with Arsenal in the race for the exciting forward.

