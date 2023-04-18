Aston Villa now eyeing Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters











Aston Villa are interested in signing Kyle Walker-Peters from Southampton this summer.

That is according to a report from 90min, who note that there have been links between Manchester City star Kyle Walker and the Villans in recent times.

Walker spent time on loan at Villa Park earlier in his career. And he has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.

Aston Villa eyeing Walker-Peters

However, it would appear that it is another right-back on Unai Emery’s radar heading into the summer.

According to a report from 90min, Villa are eyeing Kyle Walker-Peters.

It would be no surprise to see Walker-Peters leave St Mary’s in the summer. The Saints are currently bottom of the Premier League table. And they have given their supporters little reason to believe that they could yet get themselves out of trouble.

They do however, have plenty of quality. And a number of their players are surely going to attract offers, whether they manage to stay up or not.

Walker-Peters is surely going to be one of those. He has been superb since his £12 million move from Tottenham. And he can play at left-back, as well as on the right.

He is not the only right-back on Aston Villa’s radar. Reports this week claimed that Emery’s side have already made contact with Denzel Dumfries after his mixed campaign with Inter Milan.

Walker-Peters obviously has a lot more experience in the Premier League. And you would imagine that almost any side in the division would like to add him to their ranks. Reports have suggested that league leaders Arsenal are monitoring him.

He is an ‘outstanding‘ player with potential to improve further. He could definitely prove to be an inspired signing if Aston Villa could secure his signature in the summer.