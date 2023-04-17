Aston Villa make contact over £44m Inter Milan star











Aston Villa have now made contact over a potential move for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.

That is according to Tuttomercatoweb, who suggest that the Villans are showing concrete interest in the Dutchman, who has previously attracted attention from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Of course, it has been an outstanding time for Villa fans. Unai Emery’s side are flying and are not entirely out of contention to finish in the top-four in the Premier League.

It has been a remarkable rise up the table. But it just shows the kind of potential Villa could have – particularly with Emery at the helm.

LISBON, PORTUGAL – 2023/04/11: Denzel Dumfries of FC Internazionale Milano seen during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between SL Benfica and FC Internazionale Milano at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. (Final score: SL Benfica 0 – 2 FC Internazionale Milano). (Photo by Henrique Casinhas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The summer could be an exciting one at Villa Park. And it seems that they are already working on potential signings for the window.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Aston Villa are showing concrete interest in Denzel Dumfries. He is one of their top targets for the right-back role as Emery looks to provide more competition for the likes of Matty Cash and Ashley Young.

Dumfries has long been considered one of the most talented wing-backs in Europe. However, his time with Inter has not exactly played out as he would have hoped. He has struggled to win over the Nerazzurri fans. And it seems like his spell at San Siro could be a brief one.

Previous reports have suggested that Dumfries could cost up to £44 million. But Villa may be hoping that they could land him for less.

He is an ‘amazing‘ player who still has six assists this season. And he is coming into what could be the peak of his career.

It would be another big statement from the Villans if they were the team to ultimately win the race for Dumfries.