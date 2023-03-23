Arsenal now monitoring 25-year-old Spurs sold for £12m - journalist











Arsenal are interested in signing Kyle Walker-Peters from Southampton this summer.

Journalist Dean Jones has told Give Me Sport that the Gunners have their eye on signing a new right-back at the end of the campaign. Of course, Takehiro Tomiyasu will play no further part in the season after sustaining an injury against Sporting.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

It has been a difficult campaign for Tomiyasu. And it seems that Arsenal are looking to bring in further competition, with Kyle Walker-Peters on the radar.

Arsenal monitoring Kyle Walker-Peters

Southampton are in big trouble in the Premier League. Despite some positive results under Ruben Selles, they sit bottom of the table.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Should they go down, a number of players will attract bids, including Walker-Peters. And according to Jones for Give Me Sport, Arsenal are one of the sides who are monitoring the 25-year-old.

Obviously, Walker-Peters moving to the Emirates would be an interesting step. He has been superb on the south coast. But it was Tottenham who sold him to the Saints for £12 million in 2020.

It would be interesting to see whether his links to Spurs has any impact. But Arsenal would be difficult for most players to turn down right now. They lead the way in the Premier League. They are going to be back in the Champions League next year.

And they have the youngest squad in the league. So there is a lot more to come from the side.

Walker-Peters is an ‘outstanding‘ player who can play in both full-back roles. And if the Saints go down, it becomes a no-brainer for a big club to make a move in the summer.

If Arsenal manage to bring him in, he would definitely have the potential to be a really smart signing for Mikel Arteta’s side.