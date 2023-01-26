Newcastle interested in 26-year-old Inter star, but he may cost £44m











Newcastle United are one of the teams interested in Denzel Dumfries, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that the Dutchman’s agent has now held talks with a number of Premier League sides.

Dumfries could be one player who leaves Inter Milan during the final days of the January transfer window. He has not had the easiest time since moving to San Siro. And he has been an unused substitute in their last two Serie A games.

Of course, the right-back was superb at the World Cup with the Netherlands. And with that, he now has plenty of admirers, particularly in the Premier League.

Newcastle interested in Dumfries

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester United all want the 26-year-old. And his agent has been in England for talks with his admirers.

It is suggested that Inter are yet to receive an offer for Dumfries. But that could change in the coming days. The Nerazzurri want between £35 million and £44 million for the attacking wing-back.

It would be a surprise to see Newcastle make a big play for Dumfries in this window. Of course, Eddie Howe will be hoping to bolster the squad before the deadline. But they already have one of the best right-backs in the Premier League in their side in Kieran Trippier.

Spending at least £35 million of their remaining budget on Dumfries appears to make little sense right now. And Dumfries will have reservations about moving to Tyneside also.

It may be a move which appeals to all parties in the summer. Dumfries is an ‘amazing‘ player. And Newcastle may have a European adventure to prepare for next season.

But as things stand, it is hard to imagine Newcastle following up on their interest this month.