Aston Villa have seriously high hopes for 19-year-old youngster Unai Emery loves

People at Aston Villa have seriously high hopes for young forward Jhon Duran after joining the club in January.

A report from The Athletic has been looking at the impact Johan Lange had at the club during his time at Villa Park.

It was announced this week that Lange would be joining Tottenham Hotspur on November 1 as their new technical director.

Their new chief football officer Scott Munn has just arrived at the club and acted quickly to add Lange to his team.

It means there’s now been time to reflect on the work the 43-year-old Dane did while at Aston Villa.

Like every person responsible for transfers in the Premier League there have been highs and lows in his recruitment work.

Signings like World Cup winner Emi Martinez, Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash have undoubtedly been successes.

However, the likes of Danny Ings, Bertrand Traore and Morgan Sanson are hard to frame in a positive light.

Jhon Duran turned out to be one of his final Aston Villa signings are there are very high hopes for the teenager.

Ings’s departure to West Ham has propelled him up the pecking order at the club.

He’s already scored his first Premier League goal and his strike against Crystal Palace will be a contender for goal of the season.

High hopes for Duran at Villa

The report from The Athletic has suggested that Lange worked ‘extremely hard’ to bring Duran to Villa from Chicago Fire.

It was a deal that ended up being worth around £18m which raised some eyebrows given he was virtually unknown outside of Colombia and Major League Soccer.

However, they go on to say that Villa have ‘high hopes’ for Duran given his huge potential.

Emery is a big fan of the teenager, previously saying after his first goal against Everton: “How we’re playing, we want to add him trying to support, trying to demand of him more and more. Today he responded with a very good goal, but there is still a lot of work to do with him.

“He has to be our striker with Ollie Watkins and we have to be competitive with those players. Today, his impact was very brilliant.”

Duran has earned the praise of his teammates this season too and is one of the most accurate strikers in the league right now.

In Ollie Watkins, he’s got a brilliant role model to learn from in training and it may not be long until he’s pushing to start in the league and not just in the Europa Conference League.