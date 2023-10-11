The October international break is underway, so TBR Football has looked at the most accurate 23/24 Premier League strikers so far including Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

Just Manchester City’s goal machine Erling Haaland leads Isak in the Golden Boot race so far this season. The 23-year-old has struck eight goals to the 24-year-old’s six. Son Heung-Min has also taken up the Tottenham Hotspur captain’s armband and scored six goals this term.

Premier League clubs have scored a total of 240 goals across the 160 games played to date in 23/24. Brighton & Hove Albion have scored the most with 21 and AFC Bournemouth have the fewest with five. But who are the most accurate Premier League strikers so far in 23/24?

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Top 5 Premier League 23/24 strikers for goal-conversion so far

For a fair comparison, all stats used are taken from SofaScore looking at the Premier League forwards who have attempted at least five shots so far during the 23/24 season. This shows Wolverhampton Wanderers star Hee-Chan Hwang as having the best goal-conversion rate.

Hwang has scored five goals from a total 12 shots for a conversion rate of 41.7% so far this season. Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Brighton’s Simon Adingra are in joint second place with conversion rates of 40%. Both players have scored two goals from five shots taken this term.

Isak also cracks the top five for Newcastle with a conversion rate of 33.3%. The Sweden star has scored his six goals from a total of 18 shots. Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi also has a 33.3% conversion rate having scored three goals from nine shots taken at the City Ground.

Top 5 Premier League 23/24 strikers for expected goals exceeded so far

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

As well as emerging as the best Premier League striker for goal-conversion so far in 23/24, Hwang has registered the best score for exceeding their xG. The 27-year-old has scored five times through his eight appearances for Wolves. Yet Hwang has only registered an xG of 1.2.

Hwang has eclipsed his xG by 3.8, which is 1.0 more than second-place Son. The Tottenham star has six goals over eight games despite an xG of 3.2. Crystal Palace’s Odsonne Edouard, Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and Burnley’s Lyle Foster then come close in third, fourth and fifth.

Ferguson and Foster have exceeded their xG by 1.5 for four and three goals each from eight and six appearances. While Edouard has offered the Eagles four goals from an xG of 2.6 over seven appearances. But Edouard has also taken 20 shots to Ferguson’s 16 and Foster on 10.

Top 5 Premier League 23/24 strikers for shot percentage on target so far

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

While Hwang leads the Premier League for strikers on the best goal-conversion rates and in exceeding their expected goals, Adingra tops the early chart for the percentage of his shots directed on target. The Brighton star has guided 80% of his efforts attempted yet on target.

Adingra has, however, only attempted five shots for the Seagulls across the Ivory Coast ace’s seven games but has four on target. While Callum Wilson sits second with a 73.3% success rate. The 31-year-old has directed 11 of his shots on target from 15 attempts for Newcastle.

Ferguson also makes another top-five as the Brighton wonderkid has directed 11 of his shots on target. The 18-year-old has found the mark 68.7% of the time from 16 attempts. But the Ireland gem only started in five games and scored three of his four goals against Newcastle.

Newcastle also have another striker making the top five with Isak boasting a 61.1% success rate. He has either scored or forced a save from a goalkeeper with 11 of his 18 attempts for the Toon. While Anthony Elanga is one of four players to boast a 60% success rate this term.

Duran, Neal Maupay and Carlos Vinicius have also recorded a 60% success rate across their shots so far in 23/24. Maupay and Elanga, however, have attempted the most shots among the group on 60% with both players trying their luck 10 times and finding the target with six.