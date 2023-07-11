Tyler Adams is yet to get a move after being relegated with Leeds United.

The £30m midfielder was one of Leeds’ better players last season, and it’s somewhat surprising to see that the American is still at Elland Road.

There has, of course, been a bit of an exodus at Leeds already this summer, and Adams was expected to be one of the players to leave.

According to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, Aston Villa are amongst the clubs interested in Adams, and he says that he would be very surprised if Adams turned down the chance to join Villa if an offer did come in this summer.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Adams couldn’t reject Villa

Jones shared his verdict on the Leeds midfielder.

“I can’t believe that an offer won’t land he’s too good for that to happen. It will be interesting to see if Villa do press ahead with that interest in him because I don’t think he’ll be able to turn that down, I’d be very surprised,” Jones said.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Too good

As Jones says, Tyler Adams is, quite simply, too good to be playing in the Championship.

Of course, we’ve seen some incredible players drop down to this level in recent years with the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic having no right to be playing in the Championship.

However, more often than not, these types of players do try to get out of the second tier as soon as possible, and Adams will surely want to get back to playing at the top level.

Make no mistake about it, Adams is good enough to be playing Premier League football, and if a team like Villa came in, he would be a fool to turn them down.