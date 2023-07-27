Aston Villa could now make move for £40m CL winner this summer

Aston Villa could make a move for England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, via Give Me Sport, who says there’s a possibility he could move to Villa Park.

Pre-season has been going rather well for Unai Emery and his Aston Villa team.

After a draw with Newcastle United in the opening match of their tour of the United States, they defeated Fulham 2-0 early this morning.

Cameron Archer missed a penalty, but youngster Jaden Philogene-Bidace and new signing Moussa Diaby both found the back of the net.

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images for Premier League

Diaby could be a game-changing signing, but Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans could also be excellent additions.

Aston Villa might now move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to provide more cover in midfield.

Signed for £40m by Liverpool, he was outstanding at Anfield before injuries scuppered his time on Merseyside.

He’s already been linked with Villa this summer and could be a sensible addition.

Villa could move for Oxlade-Chamberlain

Speaking about whether want the Champions League winner, Jones said: “The possibility is there if they want to do it.

“Proposals have been made to various teams in recent times and the terms around it are going to have to be very beneficial towards Villa if this is going to happen.”

Jones goes on to say that he still has doubts about whether the transfer will happen, especially because of his poor injury record.

He admits it would make sense for Villa to offer Oxlade-Chamberlain a contract based on appearances rather than a large weekly wage.

Unai Emery will know that he needs a slightly larger squad this season because of their participation in the Conference League.

Morgan Sanson left on loan this week, potentially allowing Villa to move for Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The 29-year-old at his best would be a fantastic addition to the squad if he can get fully fit.

He’s managed just 15 league starts in his last three seasons, but he still earned praise from Jurgen Klopp last year.

There will be plenty of people who want Oxlade-Chamberlain to find the right club next season and Villa could be the perfect place for him to rediscover his best form.