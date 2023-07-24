Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson is now expected to leave the club imminently after interest from several clubs in France.

Journalist Sebastien Denis has shared more information on the 28-year-old’s future.

So far this summer, there’s been plenty of excitement about the incomings at Aston Villa.

Manager Unai Emery has been reunited with defender Pau Torres after coaching the Spanish international at Villarreal.

They also broke their club record to sign Moussa Diaby last weekend after fighting off interest from Saudi Arabia.

Youri Tielemans also arrived from Leicester City on a free transfer to improve his options in midfield.

The Belgian’s arrival appears to have allowed Morgan Sanson to leave Aston Villa this summer.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

The £16m player has never really made an impact at Villa Park and spent the second half of last season on loan at Strasbourg.

He’s been involved in first-team training under Emery in pre-season but not done enough to convince the Spaniard to keep him.

Sanson set to leave Villa very soon

Posting on Twitter, Denis said: “Exclusive: Morgan Sanson to leave Aston Villa.

“The 28-year-old French midfielder is to sign for OGC Nice in the next few hours. It’s a loan deal with an option to buy.”

Morgan Sanson was signed by Aston Villa off the back of several very good seasons at Marseille.

Capable of playing in a variety of midfield roles, his versatility appealed to the manager at the time which was Dean Smith.

However, Smith didn’t last much longer and Sanson wasn’t in replacement Steven Gerrard’s plans.

When he was sacked, Unai Emery played him just three times before he left the club on loan.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Emery praised his ability in training but didn’t really give him the opportunity to showcase his talents in a competitive environment.

Sanson is now set to leave Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season but he may still end up returning.

Nice have the option to buy, but Denis suggests there isn’t an obligation.

Villa will hope he does well enough to convince Nice to finalise the deal, but not so well that they’re left wondering if they should have let him go.