£35m Liverpool player has now decided he’s joining Aston Villa – Report

Aston Villa are close to signing Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as they continue to build over the summer.

The Villans are keen on adding a number of players to their ranks and have moved this weekend to complete the signing of Youri Tielemans from Leicester.

And according to TalkSPORT, they are now signing Oxlade-Chamberlain as well.

Aston Villa to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Breaking the news on their coverage of the Champions League final tonight live on air and then backing it up with a post on Twitter, TalkSPORT have claimed that the Liverpool man is off to Villa.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is leaving the Reds on a free transfer as Jurgen Klopp looks to revamp his squad ove the summer months.

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and there’s a number of other names being linked with a move to Anfield as well.

For Oxlade-Chamberlain, a move to Villa will likely bring more opporuntities at first-team football. Unai Emery has led the Villans back into European football for next season.

Liverpool paid £35m to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain from Southampton back in 2017. He has done well in the main, but injuries have hampered his progress.

A fresh start

If Oxlade-Chamberlain can get himself fit and back to his best, then Villa are getting a good player. On a free transfer, Emery might see it as a low-risk signing.

However, such have been the injury issues ‘The Ox’ has had it does seem a bit of an odd one for Villa to go for.

Of course, it might turn out well. But it relies on him being fit and until he can prove that fitness, Villa fans will be a bit on edge.