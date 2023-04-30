Aston Villa could now bid for £30m Arsenal target this summer











Aston Villa are seriously considering a bid for Orkun Kokcu, with Unai Emery seemingly looking to beat Arsenal to the signature of the Feyenoord captain.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, who suggest that the midfielder is starting to take notice of the work Emery has done at Aston Villa.

Photo by NESimages/Herman Dingler/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Orkun Kokcu may well on the move this summer. Reports have suggested that Arsenal are admirers of Kokcu, who could cost around £30 million.

Aston Villa eyeing Orkun Kokcu

But it seems that the Gunners will have to battle with their former boss for his signature. And they may have their work cut out.

Photo by Ben Gal/BSR Agency/Getty Images

According to the Daily Mirror, Villa are seriously considering a bid for Kokcu. And it is claimed that there is an increasing feeling that their progress under the Spaniard has caught the Turkey international’s eye.

You could understand if Kokcu decided to join Villa over Arsenal – if the chance presents itself this summer. Obviously, the Gunners have spent the large majority of this campaign in contention for the Premier League title. And they may not be out of the running just yet.

But the Villans have made rapid progress since Emery replaced Steven Gerrard. They could be playing in Europe next year. And they may not be done yet.

On paper, Kokcu will be weighing up which side can offer the pathway to a regular spot in the first-team.

Arsenal may make some significant changes to their midfield this summer. Jorginho seems to be a fairly short-term answer to their lack of depth in the middle of the park. Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Granit Xhaka could leave Arsenal at the end of this season.

That may present Kokcu with an opportunity. But it seems that the chance to move to Villa Park does appeal to the 22-year-old right now.