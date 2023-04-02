Arsenal remain admirers of £30m midfielder compared to Luka Modric











Arsenal remain admirers of Feyenoord captain Orkun Kokcu, with the Gunners facing a battle with a couple of Premier League rivals for the midfielder’s signature.

The Gunners’ midfield has been absolutely outstanding this season. But with a Champions League return on the cards, Mikel Arteta will surely want further additions in the summer.

And one of the players seemingly on the club’s radar is Orkun Kokcu, according to The Sun. The report claims that Arsenal are long-time admirers of the Turkey international.

There is also interest from Brighton and Leicester City. The Seagulls want the 22-year-old amid speculation over the futures of both Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister.

Arsenal eyeing Kokcu

Kokcu is valued at around £30 million, The Sun reports. And he is enjoying an outstanding campaign in the Netherlands with Arne Slot’s side. They lead the way in the Eredivisie. Only one player meanwhile, has scored more goals in the top-flight for Feyenoord this season than Kokcu.

He has found the back of the net eight times, while he has 12 in all competitions. And he may well get to lift the league title later this season with Feyenoord on pole position right now.

Arsenal fans will trust the club’s hierarchy to bring in the right signings in the summer. So if they pursue Kokcu, it is a positive sign about the kind of potential they believe he has. And Brighton’s interest is also encouraging.

Certainly, Arsenal supporters can take encouragement from what former Liverpool midfielder Momo Sissoko said about Kokcu last year.

In an interview with TuttoJuve, Sissoko recommended Kokcu as the ‘perfect’ signing for Juventus, claiming that he even had the potential to reach a similar level to Luka Modric.

Obviously, if he is anything like Luka Modric, a £30 million move becomes a no-brainer for a club like Arsenal.