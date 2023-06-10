Aston Villa beat Arsenal and Liverpool to signing of Youri Tielemans

Aston Villa are to complete the signing of Youri Tielemans, beating a host of clubs including Arsenal and Liverpool to his signature.

That’s according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who reports this evening that Tielemans has agreed terms with Villa and is now undergoing a medical with the Midlands club.

Tielemans will sign for Villa on a free transfer from Leicester, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Aston Villa to sign Youri Tielemans

The Athletic reports how Tielemans has picked Villa ahead of other clubs. The midfielder is undergoing his medical and barring any hiccups, will become Unai Emery’s first signing of the summer.

A number of clubs have looked at signing Tielemans for some time. Arsenal have been keen for a number of windows now and there was an expectancy they’d push this summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have also been credited with holding an interest in the Belgian.

Tielemans signed for Leicester for around £40m and helped the Foxes win the FA Cup, scoring the winning goal at Wembley.

For both Arsenal and Liverpool, Tielemans picking Villa means the search goes on for new midfielders.

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister, while Arsenal are pushing on with their pursuit of Declan Rice.

A great capture

This is simply superb business from Aston Villa and Unai Emery. They’ve got in there early and are now signing one of the league’s best midfielders.

Tielemans has been central to how well Leicester have done in recent years. He’s not been at his best for the last 12 months but if he can rediscover his best with Villa, he’ll prove a fine signing.

Emery has got a good thing going at Villa Park and this signing just confirms that.

Heading back into European competition next season, Tielemans should prove a fine signing for the Villans.