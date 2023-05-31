'We'll take him': Arsenal now told to sign 'incredible' 26-year-old on free transfer this summer











Kevin Campbell has recommended that Arsenal do now make a move for Youri Tielemans at long last this summer as the Gunners look to make the absolute most out of their transfer budget.

Campbell was speaking on the Highbury Squad podcast about the work Arsenal need to do in the transfer window amid links with some eye-watering moves.

Mikel Arteta’s men enjoyed such an incredible year. However, squad depth appeared to hurt the Gunners as the campaign went on. And they now have a Champions League campaign to prepare for.

Arsenal should land Tielemans at long last

One area they must strengthen in is the middle of the park. Of course, Arsenal have been linked with Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. But signing either is likely to take a massive bite out of whatever budget they are working with.

And with that, Kevin Campbell has suggested that targeting Youri Tielemans could be a really shrewd piece of business.

“There’s still some box clever moves that we can make, free transfers,” he told Highbury Squad. “The likes of Tielemans, who is a free who we can say: ‘thank you Leicester for keeping him warm, we’ll take him’. Because you know what, we need two 11s. We need two 11s where we dovetail. That is really important.”

Of course, many Arsenal fans will welcome an end to the links with Tielemans this summer – one way or another. The Belgian has been linked with the Gunners so many times in recent windows.

There were even claims from The Sun last year that Tielemans was growing confident of sealing a move to the Emirates in the summer. Obviously, that move would not ultimately take place.

And his stock has fallen considerably over the last couple of years. He has been much more disappointing for Leicester – who are now preparing for life in the Championship.

But he has previously been ‘incredible‘ for the Foxes. And no fan will forget his stunning winner in the FA Cup final a few years ago.

Signing him for nothing feels like a bit of a no-brainer if Arsenal plan to push the boat out on other targets. And after the year he has had, you would imagine that Tielemans would jump at the chance to join if the Gunners come calling.