Liverpool could now sign 'one of the best midfielders in Europe' for free











Liverpool have been linked with Belgium international midfielder Youri Tielemans in recent weeks.

James Pearce told the Walk On podcast two weeks ago that the Reds signing the Leicester City ace is a “possibility”.

Meanwhile, Graeme Bailey has told the latest Talking Transfers podcast episode that Liverpool love Tielemans.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool are in dire need of bolstering their midfield ranks this summer amid ageing legs and expiring contracts.

Meanwhile, Tielemans’ time at Leicester is coming to an end, and sadly it’s not on a high note.

The 26-year-old was unable to help the Foxes stay up in the Premier League at the end of a difficult season.

In addition, Tielemans’ contract is up in the summer, and the player himself has now confirmed he is indeed leaving.

The Belgian took to Instagram with a heartfelt post for the club’s fans.

View Instagram Post

Our view

It’s a shame that Tielemans’ time at Leicester is ending on such a low note, considering all he has done for the club.

He helped the Foxes win the FA Cup in 2021 by scoring an outstanding long-range winner against Chelsea.

Later on that year, Brendan Rodgers labelled Tielemans “one of Europe’s best midfielders”.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Liverpool have twice struck gold with players from relegated clubs in recent years.

Georginio Wijnaldum shone after joining from Newcastle, while former Hull ace Andrew Robertson remains a key player at Anfield.

With that in mind, Liverpool should certainly look to make a move for Tielemans.

If Jurgen Klopp can get him back to his best, what a bargain he would be.