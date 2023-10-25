Aston Villa and Chelsea both keen on signing ‘incredible’ £27m international striker

Chelsea are never scared of spending a bit of money and they could now be set to battle it out with Aston Villa for Tammy Abraham.

The England striker has done well over in Rome since moving to Italy from Chelsea on a permanent deal.

However, the Blues have always kept in the loop about Abraham and according to a report from TeamTalk, Chelsea and Aston Villa are among the clubs looking to see how Abraham’s future pans out.

Tammy Abraham looking to move back to England

According to TeamTalk, the exit of Roma manager Jose Mourinho is set to spark a mini exodus of players who have done well for the ex-Chelsea boss.

Abraham is believed to be one of those players potentially moving on and there is a belief he would be open to getting a move back to England.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Chelsea, Villa, and Brentford are all mentioned as being keen on Abraham, with the latter looking at options should Ivan Toney leave.

Still only 26, Abraham has dipped away from the England frame recently but will hope a big season can put him on the radar for the Euros at the very least.

Everton were apparently ready to pay £27m for Abraham a few months back but in the end, he remained in Italy.

Abraham return could suit Villa or Chelsea

The links are a bit obvious here given he played for both clubs but Tammy Abraham would be returning to either club a better player.

At 26, he is a good age to come into his prime and finally show the English fans in the Premier League that he is the real deal.

Frank Lampard once lauded Abraham as being an ‘incredible‘ forward and there is a lot to like about him.

Chelsea have lacked a number nine for some time now so it would be little surprise if they moved. Villa, meanwhile, are flying under Unai Emery and could well look to strengthen the pack as well.