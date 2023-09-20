Arteta could unleash ‘wonderful’ Arsenal talent who’s ‘like Santi’ tonight, fans should be excited – TBR View

Arsenal are gearing up for their return to Champions League action on Wednesday night.

The Gunners haven’t featured in Europe’s premier club competition for six years.

The wait will soon be over as Arsenal look to welcome PSV Eindhoven to the Emirates Stadium.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will likely make several changes on his managerial Champions League debut.

One change he’s certain to make is in the Arsenal front line, with Gabriel Martinelli out due to injury.

This is likely to see Leandro Trossard come in for the Brazilian, and it’ll be exciting to see how he fares.

The Belgian was the matchwinner for Arsenal at Everton at the weekend, rifling home a powerful finish.

Trossard has made a significant impact at N5 since joining at the start of the year and he deserves his chance.

Indeed, Kevin Campbell compared him to Arsenal icon Santi Cazorla back in April, in conversation with Highbury Squad.

“They don’t play in the same spot,” he said.

“But I can see the comparison because he has such quick feet like Santi did in the middle of the pitch.

“He can see things quickly and Santi saw things quickly. He was a steal at £21m.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The ‘wonderful’ and ‘industrious’ 28-year-old is also in great form right now, so it’s the ideal time for Arteta to give him a start against PSV.

In his last three games for club and country, Whoscored gave him scores of 7.44, 8.29 and 7.97 respectively.

Hopefully Trossard can maintain his momentum and help Arsenal achieve a good result on their long-awaited Champions League return.