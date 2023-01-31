Arsenal's stance on Moises Caicedo after agreeing Jorginho deal - journalist











Football journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Arsenal have not given up on signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton despite agreeing a deal to sign Jorginho.

The Gunners’ priority on transfer deadline day was a new midfielder. Caicedo has always been the top target, but after news emerged that Jorginho is on his way to the Emirates, Arsenal fans believed that was that.

Jones, however, has now claimed otherwise.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Arsenal drawing up plans for new Moises Caicedo bid after agreeing Jorginho deal

Multiple outlets have confirmed that Arsenal have an agreement in place with Chelsea to sign Jorginho today.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Gunners will pay £12 million to sign the Italian, who will pen an 18-month deal at the Emirates after undergoing a medical in the coming hours.

Arsenal fans have mixed views on Jorginho. Some feel he’s more than a good backup, while others are terribly disappointed to see Edu and Mikel Arteta bring in a 31-year-old who hasn’t been great recently.

Just when Arsenal supporters’ hopes were fading, Jones has come up with a bit of news that may raise the excitement levels in and around the Emirates again.

The journalist has revealed to GiveMeSport that Arsenal are drawing up plans to make a third bid for 21-year-old Moises Caicedo even though they have a deal in place to sign Jorginho from Chelsea.

He said: “Arsenal have looked at the Caicedo situation again and have drawn up plans for a third bid which I believe we should still look out for.

“They are being very cautious about how another lower offer might be perceived by Brighton though and my understanding is that they are getting plans in place for other players as part of that.

“Jorginho is a simple one to do. Chelsea have few qualms about him leaving at this stage and do not feel it will be to their detriment. If they can get a fee for him now and also replace him in the squad with Enzo Fernández then they will see that as a win.”

Photo by Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

How much were Arsenal’s first two bids worth?

Arsenal have been trying to sign the ‘magnificent‘ Caicedo for a while now and had even tabled two offers, both of which were rejected by Brighton.

According to Sky Sports, the first bid that went in was worth £60 million, while the one after was a total of £70 million.

If there really is a third bid, it will likely have to be a club-record fee, one that will surpass what the Gunners paid to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille back in the summer of 2019.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out in the coming hours.

Photo by David Ramos – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

