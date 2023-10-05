Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has managed to achieve a feat that even Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe haven’t been able to match this season.

The 22-year-old is one of the best players in the Premier League. He has been brilliant for the Gunners over the last few years, and he is now shining in Europe as well.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Bukayo Saka achieves incredible feat after just 10 games this season

Bukayo Saka is arguably Arsenal‘s most important player.

The Englishman is the Gunners’ main attacking threat, and when he’s not on the pitch, they tend to struggle – we saw that against RC Lens this week after he went off injured.

Saka, who Thierry Henry thinks is Arsenal’s main man, hasn’t actually been at his absolute best this season, but his numbers are still very, very impressive.

In 10 appearances in all competitions so far, the 22-year-old has scored five goals and provided five assists – he’s the first and only player in Europe’s ‘big-five’ leagues to achieve that incredible feat this season.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have both outscored Saka – eight goals each – but neither have the assists to even get close to the Arsenal man. The PSG star has zero this season, while Haaland only has two.

That is a remarkable achievement from Saka.

Big injury doubt vs Manchester City

Arsenal take on Manchester City this Sunday in what is their biggest game of the season.

The Gunners came ever so close to winning the Premier League title last term, but a late collapse allowed Pep Guardiola‘s side to pip them to the crown.

Now, Arsenal are just a point behind the champions, and a win this weekend could be a huge statement in the title race even though it’s very early in the season.

However, there is a chance that Arsenal will be without Bukayo Saka for that game following his hamstring injury. The Daily Mail claim he is a ‘major doubt’ for the clash at the Emirates on Sunday.