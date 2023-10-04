Thierry Henry says 22-year-old Arsenal player is the ‘main man’ right now

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has delivered his verdict on Bukayo Saka after he limped off with an injury in the Champions League last night.

It was a surprise to many that Mikel Arteta decided to start Saka against RC Lens after the Englishman had picked up bad knocks in each of his last two Premier League games. That decision clearly backfired.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Thierry Henry says Bukayo Saka is Arsenal’s main man

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury last night.

The Englishman started on the right flank and assisted Gabriel Jesus’ opener. He looked lively, but an attempted backheel resulted in an issue.

Arsenal’s doctor was seen stretching Saka’s hamstring before signalling to the bench that he cannot continue. He was replaced by Fabio Vieira soon after.

After the game, Jamie Carragher asked Thierry Henry about Saka’s injury.

The legendary Frenchman replied on CBS Sports: “You can obviously be surprised away from home in the Champions League. It happened to me, happened to you and happened to everyone around the table. It’s tough to win away from home in Europe.

“Now, you lose, it can happen, but also it looks like you might have lost Bukayo Saka.

“People were talking about Rodri not playing at the weekend – suddenly, you don’t have your, for me in my eyes, the main man at Arsenal right now, playing against Man City at the weekend.”

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta needs him

The one mistake Arsenal made in the summer transfer window was not signing a backup for Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners had young Marquinhos as the only other left-footed right-winger at the club, but he was loaned out to Nantes for the whole of this season.

Arsenal have Reiss Nelson, Fabio Vieira and Leandro Trossard who can all play there, but none of them will really offer what Saka has been doing for over two years now.

Fans have their fingers crossed that Saka’s injury is not a serious one. Hopefully, he will be fit and ready to go when Manchester City come to town on Sunday.