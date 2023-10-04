Pundit believes there’s now no way ‘phenomenal’ player features for Arsenal vs Manchester City

Danny Murphy has hit out at Mikel Arteta over how much he has used Bukayo Saka over the last few years, with the Arsenal star now facing a fight to be fit for the clash with Manchester City this weekend.

Murphy was speaking on talkSPORT after the 22-year-old had to be taken off during the first-half of the Gunners’ Champions League tie with Lens on Tuesday.

Bukayo Saka has certainly given Arsenal fans a scare over the last few games. He came off towards the end of the 4-0 win over Bournemouth. And he did not make half-time in France as Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the campaign.

It is a massive blow for Arsenal ahead of this weekend’s clash with Manchester City. There is a real chance that Saka is going to miss out after making 87 consecutive starts in the Premier League.

Danny Murphy criticises how Mikel Arteta has used Bukayo Saka

Danny Murphy clearly feels that the situation was completely avoidable. The pundit insisted that Mikel Arteta has relied too heavily on Saka – who he labelled ‘phenomenal’.

And he made a worrying claim about the chances of Saka being back in time to face Pep Guardiola’s men.

“I’ve thought all along, I don’t mind him playing a lot of the games, but I think in some many games where they were up last season, they left him on the pitch. They played him in Europe in games they didn’t need to. I don’t think he rotates him very well generally,” he told talkSPORT.

“He had a knock as well [at Bournemouth]. Now it doesn’t look like the knock is linked to the muscle injury he got last night. But if you’re winning 3-0 away at Bournemouth and your player’s limping around and he’s got a knock, just bring him off. Give him a breather.

“There’s no way he’ll be playing. It’s a muscle injury. No chance.”

Criticism of Arsenal boss could ramp up this weekend

Arsenal do not have a player like Saka. He has been absolutely outstanding ever since he came into the first-team. It was remarkable how quickly he established himself as a key man for the Gunners.

That may have come into Arteta’s thinking. And of course, Arsenal have barely had a game they can take lightly this season. It is apparent that they are going to have to be nearly perfect to beat City to the title this year. And they will want to make the most of their return to the Champions League.

However, Saka has played nearly every minute in the Premier League so far this season. And Arsenal do have players who could potentially come in – even if they are not on the same level as the England international.

So it is no surprise that some Arsenal fans have criticised Arteta in the wake of the defeat to Lens. And that criticism is only going to ramp up if he misses out and the Gunners lose at the weekend.