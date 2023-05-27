Arsenal's asking price for 23-year-old has gone from £35m to just £7m











Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell Nuno Tavares this summer for a very small fee.

The Gunners signed the Portuguese full-back from Benfica for just £7 million (Goal) in the summer of 2021. He looked like a very exciting signing at the time, but things changed after six months.

Now, Arsenal are prepared to sell Tavares this summer, and their asking price has dropped drastically in a matter of just 12 months.

Arsenal wanted £35m for Nuno Tavares last summer

Nuno Tavares‘ Arsenal career started off with a bang.

The talented 23-year-old full-back scored on his debut in pre-season in Scotland, and he started his Premier League career brilliantly too. He even kept Kieran Tierney out of the side for a little while.

However, in the second half of the campaign, his form did a complete 180, and Tavares was shipped off on loan to Ligue 1 giants Marseille.

Before that happened last summer, there was a lot of speculation surrounding his permanent future.

Serie A side Atalanta wanted to sign him, but The Express reported at the time that they ‘baulked’ at Arsenal’s mammoth £35 million demand.

That valuation looks a tad bit silly now, doesn’t it?

He could be sold for just £7m now

A report from Portuguese outlet Record claimed this week that West Ham United are interested in signing Nuno Tavares from Arsenal this summer.

A Bola, as relayed on SportWitness, then claimed that the Irons have already tabled a bid to sign the left-back, who is almost guaranteed to be sold this summer.

The report further claimed that Arsenal are prepared to let him go for just £7 million, the exact amount they paid to sign him from Benfica two years ago.

A player’s valuation dropping from £35 million to £7 million in less than a year’s time is just shocking, but that’s the situation Arsenal have found themselves in right now.

