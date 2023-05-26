Report: Report: West Ham now interested in signing 'extraordinary' Arsenal star











Nuno Tavares will return to Arsenal this summer after his loan spell with Marseille, but reports are already linking him with a move away as West Ham are interested in him.

According to Record Portugal, Arsenal are preparing to make big changes in their squad as they look to challenge for the title again.

The report suggests that Tavares is one of the players that Arsenal may look to sell. This has alerted West Ham and they now have an interest in signing the player.

For now, no bids have been made for the attacking full-back who excelled this season whilst on loan in Ligue 1 at Marseille.

(Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

West Ham want Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares

The Hammers are looking good in Europe but have been battling for relegation in the Premier League. This emphasises their need for reinforcements.

The full-back has excelled in Ligue 1, scoring six goals in his 29 appearances despite being a defender. His attacking qualities are essential for a modern full-back.

With Arsenal signing Oleksandr Zinchenko, game time will be minimal for Tavares when he returns from Marseille this summer.

With the 23-year-old a consistent starter in a big European league this season, it will not be fair for him to settle on the bench. A move to West Ham seems like a great option for the ‘extraordinary’ defender. He will be a key player for the Hammers and can prove that he can flourish in England.

(Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

