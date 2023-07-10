Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called up youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly to join the first-team’s pre-season tour of Germany.

A report from the Evening Standard has shared that the 16-year-old is part of the 30-man group heading to Adidas’ headquarters in Herzogenaurach.

Mikel Arteta has now welcomed back the majority of his first-team squad after the summer break.

Those players who were on international duty were given an extended rest, but the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have been seen back at the club.

They’ve now been joined by Kai Havertz, who signed from Chelsea for £65m earlier in the window.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Despite having a good group of senior players to choose from, Arteta has still called up several youngsters to join the travelling party.

Myles Lewis-Skelly is one of Arsenal’s most exciting young players and is now in Germany with the first team.

The ‘special’ teenager has never made a competitive first-team appearance.

However, there are very high hopes for him at the club and he could be given a chance to impress alongside his senior teammates when they play 1. FC Nurnberg on Thursday.

Lewis-Skelly in Arsenal squad travelling to Germany

The report from the Evening Standard suggests that Lewis-Skelly is joined by Premier League record-breaker Ethan Nwaneri in Germany.

The pair both signed scholarship terms last week which is a brilliant piece of business from the club.

Lewis-Skelly has already proved he’s a level above other players his age, even on the international stage.

He scored a fantastic goal for England at the Under-17 European Championships earlier this summer.

Lewis-Skelly is a midfielder, comfortable playing in front of the defence or a more advanced role.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s not the biggest player and unless he enjoys a sudden growth spurt – which is entirely possible at his age – may be better suited to a box-to-box role in future.

Mikel Arteta clearly has big plans for Lewis-Skelly, otherwise, he wouldn’t be in Germany with Arsenal’s first team.

It may be too soon for him to be involved once the Premier League season kicks off next month.

However, if he can continue to impress at Under-21 level, he may have a chance of making his debut in a domestic cup this season.