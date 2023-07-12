‘In demand’: Arsenal teenager has actually rejected a move to Chelsea this summer – journalist

Ethan Nwaneri has signed a new contract at Arsenal, but he wasn’t short of options before committing to the Gunners.

Indeed, it had been reported for a little while before he signed his new deal that Nwaneri was the subject of interest from both Chelsea and Manchester City.

Interestingly, according to Chris Wheatley, speaking on the National World YouTube channel, Nwaneri actually outright rejected both Chelsea and City this summer in order to stay at Arsenal.

Nwaneri rejected Chelsea and City

Wheatley shared what he knows about the youngster.

“He will give a chance to some of those youngsters, and like I say, Nwaneri in particular has been really in demand this summer, he rejected the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, he’s one of the biggest prospects in English youth football. It’s exciting times and it’s almost beginning again,” Wheatley said.

Great work

Arsenal have done really well to keep Nwaneri, especially against a backdrop of interest from Chelsea and City.

When these two clubs come after your young players it’s often very hard to keep hold of them, just look at the likes of Omari Hutchison who swapped Arsenal for Chelsea last summer.

However, after being handed his Premier League debut last season and impressing in the youth ranks, Nwaneri has clearly bought into the Arsenal project and has committed his future to the Gunners.

Of course, at the age of just 16, we can’t make any grandiose predictions about what Nwaneri will end up doing, but the fact that both City and Chelsea wanted him this summer would suggest that he’s a talented player with a very high ceiling.

Arsenal may well have a gem on their hands here.