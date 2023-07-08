Arsenal youngster is more similar to Harry Kane than any other player in Europe

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is statistically the most similar striker to Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane in all of Europe.

The young American has been a part of the Gunners’ academy since he was a kid. He came through the ranks at Hale End and has developed into a really good striker now.

Balogun has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer, and the fact that he is very similar to Kane is probably why so many clubs want to sign him.

Photo by Candice Ward/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun is more similar to Harry Kane than any other striker in Europe

Tottenham star Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world.

The Englishman has carried Spurs on his back for years now, and his performances last season in a side where nobody else really stepped up were just phenomenal.

The Athletic, with some help from SmarterScout’s metrics, compiled a list of all the strikers in Europe who are like Kane and ranked them from most to least similar.

Surprisingly, Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun topped the list, with the metrics showing he’s 90.4 per cent similar to the Tottenham talisman – more than any other striker who played over 900 minutes of football last season.

The outlet wrote: “The No 1 ‘like Harry Kane’ striker on our shortlist is Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Reims in France’s top flight, scoring 22 goals and adding three assists at the tip of Will Still’s 4-2-3-1.

“It’s already a summer of change for the young striker, having recently declared his national team allegiances to USMNT (he was also eligible for England, for whom he has 28 age-group caps, and Nigeria).

“Balogun is good enough to be starting for a European-level club, but is unlikely to find himself ahead of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order at Arsenal. As such, he is said to be reluctant to extend his current contract which expires in 2025.

“Marseille, Monaco, RB Leipzig and both Milan and neighbours Inter are among those monitoring his availability.”

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta could sell him

Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun has publicly made it clear that he will not be going out on loan again this summer (BBC).

The forward had an unbelievable campaign on loan at Reims last season, scoring 22 goals in all competitions. He is clearly a huge talent, and it’s no surprise that numerous clubs are keen to sign him.

90min revealed recently that Arsenal have told Balogun’s representatives to find him a new club this summer, and the American has since been linked with plenty of teams, including the Gunners’ London rivals Chelsea.

It would be a shame for Arsenal fans to see him move to Stamford Bridge, but stranger things have happened in football in the past.