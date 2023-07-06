‘Phenomenal’ £50m Arsenal player’s representatives have now held talks with Chelsea over possible move

The representatives of Folarin Balogun have been in contact with Chelsea to see whether they would be interested in the Arsenal striker this summer.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that the USMNT international is likely to leave the Emirates this summer amid concerns over the game-time he will get in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Folarin Balogun may well be one player who brings in a big fee for Arsenal in this window. The 22-year-old scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 while on loan with Reims last season.

Chelsea in talks over possible Balogun move

His pathway at Arsenal is blocked by Gabriel Jesus and potentially Eddie Nketiah. And with that, he seems more likely to be playing his football elsewhere next season.

Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

And perhaps there is a chance that he could get the chance to move to Stamford Bridge.

Football Transfers reports that Balogun’s representatives have now spoken to Chelsea about the possibility of a move across the capital this summer.

The Blues suffered for not having a prolific striker in their ranks for much of last season. So it would be no surprise if Nicolas Jackson was not the last forward Mauricio Pochettino’s men landed in this window.

However, the Daily Mail has reported that Arsenal want £50 million for Balogun. So it would be a shock if Chelsea were prepared to pay that kind of money.

Ultimately, Balogun is unproven in the Premier League. And his spell in the Championship with Middlesbrough proved to be underwhelming.

He has shone in France. And he has made a bright start to his international career. Mikel Arteta meanwhile, has suggested that what he has done over the last 12 months has been ‘phenomenal‘.

But surely, Chelsea will want a more proven goalscorer based on what they already have in the squad.