Arsenal move would appeal to midfielder Lionel Messi tipped to become 'one of the best' in the world - journalist











Arsenal have been heavily linked with Chelsea’s Mason Mount in recent weeks.

The Gunners have enjoyed an outstanding season that will see them play in the Champions League next term.

Arsenal also remain in title contention and, no matter what happens, their future looks bright.

The Gunners are likely to reinforce their ranks in the summer so they can kick on.

And Mount is reportedly in Mikel Arteta and Edu’s sights in the summer transfer window.

David Ornstein revealed recently that Arsenal are one of the clubs that like him.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reported last week that the Gunners are having internal talks about signing him.

Journalist Paul Brown has now claimed that Mount would surely find the prospect of working with Arteta appealing.

“It’d be a really interesting signing for them,” he wrote on GiveMeSport.

“Would he dovetail nicely with Odegaard, or would the two of them get in the way a little bit? Are they too similar?

“Would he play deeper in midfield and have to change his role slightly?

“We don’t know really where Mount sees himself playing positionally in the future.

“But I think that the chance to work with Arteta in that Arsenal team would appeal to anyone at the moment.

“Especially to a young English player who’s approaching his prime.”

‘The potential to be one of the best’

Mount is an outstanding footballer who would be a great shout for Arsenal.

He is a versatile player who loves to press and work hard, and is outstanding on and off the ball.

Declan Rice previously said the Gunners target is “one of the best players I’ve played with”.

“Not only with the ball,” he said during the World Cup.

“His quality he shows in abundance for England and Chelsea, but the way he is off the ball.

“You don’t see many number 10s who have that together. He is such a team player, such a hard-working, honest guy.”

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has previously tipped Mount to become one of the best players in world football.

In 2020, the Chelsea ace was among the 15 starlets selected for a Topps ‘Lionel Messi Designed Set’ card pack.

On Mount, Messi said, as per talkSPORT: “Having watched him play he has the potential to be one of the best.”

He’s certainly going about things the right way, and joining Arsenal would be a good career move for him.