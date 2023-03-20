Arsenal willing to spend up to £43 million to sign Rasmus Hojlund











Arsenal are willing to spend up to £43 million to sign Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer, it has been claimed.

The Gunners are currently in a brilliant moment, sitting top of the Premier League table.

The 4-1 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend meant Mikel Arteta’s side went eight points clear of Manchester City, who were in FA Cup action.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal have looked fantastic all over the park this season.

But the attacking players have really come to the fore.

Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka have all had brilliant seasons.

Eddie Nketiah has also made huge contributions to the club’s title push when Jesus was out injured.

And new signing Leandro Trossard has so far proven to be an excellent addition from Brighton.

At the moment, a new attacking player coming in at Arsenal doesn’t feel particularly necessary.

But that hasn’t stopped speculation about a summer move for Hojlund, who is enjoying a fantastic campaign with Atalanta.

The 20-year-old has weighed in with 14 goals across all competitions so far this term, with seven of those coming in the league.

This evening, TuttoAtalanta.com are claiming Arsenal, and also Newcastle United, are willing to shell out up to £43 million to sign Hojland in the summer.

This is a bold claim, with Fabrizio Romano recently pouring cold water on the speculation. He said: “I’m not sure he’s going to leave Atalanta in 2023. I don’t see Arsenal as an option for Hojlund. They have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun. For sure, Hojlund wants to play, not be on the bench.

“I’m told he could stay at Atalanta for one more year.”

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

TuttoAtalanta say Hojlund’s exponential growth has actually shifted both Arsenal and Newcastle’s attention away from Dusan Vlahovic.

Incidentally, Hojlund has been branded better than the Serbian star by former Serie A player Jeda.

Hojlund has previously stated that he feels he is a bit like Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. He said (via Goal): “I see parallels between myself and Erling Haaland,” Hojlund himself said upon his arrival in Austria. “He is fast, left-footed, tall, has a good nose for goal and is a classy finisher. His mentality is also completely insane!”