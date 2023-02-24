Fabrizio Romano shares update on Rasmus Hojlund amid Arsenal links











Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund over the last few days, and Fabrizio Romano has now shared what he knows about the rumours.

Mikel Arteta’s men always have an eye on talented young players across the globe. We’re sure they are aware of Hojland’s incredible talent and potential as well, but are they really interested in signing him?

Romano has had his say.

Spanish outlet Sport revealed this week that Arsenal and Real Madrid are in a transfer ‘war’ for the signature of Hojlund in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The talented Dane, who’s still only 20, joined Atalanta just last summer. La Dea paid £15 million (Football Italia) for him, and they are guaranteed to make a big profit whenever they sell him.

Arsenal fans were beyond excited when they read reports that their club are interested in signing Hojlund, who has been compared to Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland.

Fabrizio Romano, however, just does not think this is true.

The journalist wrote for CaughtOffside on Substack: “Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a move to Arsenal by various outlets.

“I’m not sure he’s going to leave Atalanta in 2023. I don’t see Arsenal as an option for Hojlund. They have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun. For sure, Hojlund wants to play, not be on the bench.

“I’m told he could stay at Atalanta for one more year.”

TBR View:

Well, this move never seemed realistic, did it?

Yes, Arsenal’s transfer policy is to sign talented young players, and yes, Gunners supporters would’ve loved the new Haaland at their club, but with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah already at the helm and Folarin Balogun set to come back from his incredible loan spell in the summer, they don’t really need another striker.

Romano believes there’s a chance Hojlund will stay at Atalanta for another season. That could work out perfectly for Arsenal, who could end up looking for a striker in 2024 if one Nketiah or Balogun, or both, fail to live up to expectations.

Hojlund would be an interesting option then if he continues to progress, but as things stand, Arsenal are not in the race to sign him.

