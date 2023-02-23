Report: Arsenal make move to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund











Arsenal have made their move to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. According to Sport, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Juventus are also monitoring the situation ahead of the summer.

Hojlund only signed for Atalanta during the summer. He is in the midst of some red-hot form and during 2022/23 he has bagged 13 goals and has registered five assists.

Now, the Danish performer is a wanted man. Although Atalanta are one of the top clubs in Italy, it’s fair to say that the clubs vying for his signature are significantly bigger.

Photo; Emilio Andreoli; Getty Images

Hojlund cost Atalanta £15 million last summer. He penned a contract until 2027 with Gian Piero Gasperini’s team and as a result, he’s unlikely to be going anywhere on the cheap.

Hojlund has come in for some praise during the current campaign. Gasperini called his striker ‘extraordinary’ after a 2-1 win over Bologna in January when he scored the winning goal.

Arsenal will likely go in search of another striker in the summer. Gabriel Jesus has missed some of this season with injury and the jury remains out over Eddie Nketiah’s ability to do it on a consistent basis.

Hojlund signed for Atalanta from Sturm Graz in the summer. He’s quickly become one of the most sought-after strikers in European football and is now a wanted man.

Arsenal have made a move to sign Hojlund and he’d be an ideal signing

Arsenal will have plenty of irons on the fire when it comes to signing a striker in the summer. The Atalanta striker will be just one of many on the list as Mikel Arteta aims to strengthen his squad.

Photo; Mairo Cinquetti; NurPhoto; Getty Images

One play that the Gunners might have to call upon is the Champions League. Landing players will be so much easier if they qualify for that competition and they’re on course at the moment.

Hojlund is viewed as being a big player in the future. As a result, Arsenal would be wise to land the player in the summer to tie home down ahead of his best years.