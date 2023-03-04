Arsenal Transfer News: Journalist makes big Kieran Tierney claim, amid reports he's leaving











Arsenal would be willing to consider selling Scottish defender Kieran Tierney this summer, after his fall down the pecking order.

After initially looking like a captain of the future at Arsenal, Tierney has seen his slot in the starting XI taken by Oleksandr Zinchenko this season. Zinchenko has come into the club and lifted the entire dressing room, and is now seen as a key player.

Tierney, meanwhile, is having to make do with sporadic appearances. Indeed, reports this week have suggested Arsenal might be ready to cash in.

And according to Football.London’s Kaya Kaynak, Tierney is very much one of the players Arsenal would consider selling this summer.

“Tierney is a very good professional. He’s good around the dressing room, but I think there’s also an understanding that if the right offer comes in, Arsenal will certainly look at it,” Kaynak said for GiveMeSport.

Tierney arrived at Arsenal from Celtic for around £25m back in the summer of 2019. Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the Scot, though, and could be loathed to lose a natural left-back.

Nuno Tavares may well return from loan a better player. That could well prompt Arteta into a decision.

TBR’s View: Tierney probably deserves for Arsenal to let him go

This might end up just being one of those natural progression sort of moves. The ‘outstanding‘ Tierney has done well with Arsenal but it might just be time he moves on after a few good seasons.

Some of the Arsenal players might find this happens more often now. The squad is evolving under Mikel Arteta and it’s a case of continually improving.

Unfortunately, certain players, like Tierney, might fall by the wayside. If he does leave, it won’t be through any sort of animosity though. He’ll likely go with Arteta’s blessing and having always been a 100%-er for the club.